Eurostat: Greek annual inflation at 1 pct in June

Greek annual inflation rose to 1 percent in June from 0.8 percent in May, Eurostat said on Wednesday.

The European Unions's statistical agency said the eurozone inflation rate rose to 2 percent in June from 1.9 percent in May, while it remained unchanged at 2 percent in the EU. Inflation was 1.3 percent in the eurozone in June 2017 and 1.5 pct in the EU. In Greece, the rate was 0.9 percent in June 2017.

Ireland (0.7 pct), Greece (1.0 pct) and Denmark (1.1 pct) had the lowest annual rate of inflation, while Romania (4.7 pct), Estonia (3.9 pct) and Hungary (3.2 pct) the highest.

The biggest price increases in goods and services in the eurozone, on an annual basis, were recorded in energy (0.76 percentage points), services (0.57 pct ppt), food, alcohol and tobacco (0.53 ppt) and non-energy industrial goods (0.1 ppt). [ANA-MPA]