Bulgarian national held on arson charges in northern Greece

Authorities have detained a Bulgarian national on suspicion of arson in connection with a string of fires set in the area around Fort Roupel, near the Greek-Bulgarian border.



Greek army officials notified the fire brigade around 7 a.m. on Thursday after spotting the billowing smoke plumes of two separate fires burning off on the hills near the bunker made famous during the Second World War.



The suspect was allegedly caught as he was trying to start a fire amid high winds.