The introduction of electronic tickets for specific museums and archaeological sites around the country is good news indeed.

However, there are still many rivers to cross before a comprehensive strategy is developed to make the most out of the country’s archaeological wealth and the revenue it can draw.

Suffice it to say that most ticket desks at most museums around Greece are not fully operational, while many cafes and restaurants remain closed even though we are halfway through the summer season.

With the tourism sector breaking back-to-back records this year, it is disheartening that solutions to such simple matters have not been found as revenues could be much stronger.