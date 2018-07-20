Police investigate two bank robberies in Athens

Police in Athens this Friday were seeking the perpetrators behind two bank robberies in the suburb of Haidari.

The first occurred shortly after 11.20 a.m., targeting the Piraeus Bank branch on the grounds of the Attiko Hospital. Two armed assailants forced employees to hand over cash from the registers before fleeing with an unspecified sum.

The second robbery was carried out at around 1 p.m. by a sole gunmen who held up a branch of Eurobank, taking 4,500 euros from the cash registers. While fleeing, the robber faced difficulty getting through the bank door, prompting him to panic and fire five times into the ceiling. Eventually the door opened and he fled on a motorcycle he had parked outside.