Woman on trial for inflicting bodily harm on babies

The trial of the 55-year-old woman accused of inflicting bodily harm to babies and resisting arrest will take place this coming Wednesday, an Athens court ruled on Friday.

The woman had been arrested for allegedly scratching babies with her nails or a sharp object on a number of occasions at a mall in Aghios Dimitrios, southern Athens.

The suspect, who denies the charges, was also ordered to receive treatment at the Dromokaiteio psychiatric hospital for two days and to undergo tests.

She will be tested for contagious diseases too after a request was submitted by three mothers whose babies she allegedly attacked.