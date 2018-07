A 35-year-old Pakistani national is to face a prosecutor over the weekend on charges of drug smuggling after police at Athens International Airport found more than 7 kilograms of heroin in his luggage.

The 35-year-old had flown to Athens from Pakistan via Cairo, according to police who found a total of 7 kilos and 586 grams of the drug in three packages he had concealed within his luggage, along with 400 euros and two cellphones.