Migrant camps run by military overcrowded

Military facilities hosting undocumented migrants on the Aegean islands and the mainland are significantly overcrowded, it emerged over the weekend.

A total of 31 military facilities around the country, including venues on the islands of Lesvos, Samos, Chios and Kos, and in Diavata near Thessaloniki, are hosting 29,139 migrants, 4,644 in excess of those camps’ capacity, according to official statistics.

Other state-run facilities on the islands are also cramped, prompting protests by local authorities who want the government to transfer migrants to the mainland. The situation on Lesvos and Samos is said to be particularly acute, with a delegation from Samos due to travel to Athens to protest plans for a new, larger center.

There are problems on Chios, too, with the local Communist Party branch saying over the weekend that migrants have inadequate water.