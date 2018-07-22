Acropolis closes early due to heat wave

Culture authorities in Athens decided to close the archaeological site of the Acropolis at 2 p.m. on Sunday, as the temperature on the bare rock climbed up to the 40-degree Celsius mark.

The site will also be closing early on Monday, the Culture Ministry said, in order to protect staff at the site and visitors from the dangers of heatstroke.

The decision left hundreds of tourists with tickets to view one of the world’s greatest historical monuments scrambling to reschedule their visit and disappointed hundreds more day-visitors to the Greek capital.