MONDAY

Traffic restrictions aimed at curbing congestion and pollution in downtown Athens, are lifted as of Monday for the summer. They are expected to resume in October.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos visits the castle town of Monemvasia in the southern Peloponnese, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., to participate in festivities for the anniversary of the area’s liberation from Ottoman rule.

Republic of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will have his first meeting with Jane Hall Lute, the new special adviser of the United Nations’ secretary general for Cyprus, in Nicosia.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visits Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where he will receive an award from the chairman of the country’s Council of Ministers, Denis Zvizdic.

Education Minister Costas Gavroglou travels to Iraklio to attend the Convention of Research Center Presidents. His alternate, Costas Fotakis, will also be in Iraklio to attend the signing of two memorandums of cooperation between the Cretan city’s Technological Educational Institute (TEI) with the Foundation for Technology and Research (ITE) at 9 a.m.

Alternate Minister for Health Pavlos Polakis is scheduled to visit Lamia in central Greece in order to take part in the launching event for the construction of a local health center.

The Athens Institute for Education and Research (ATINER) is organizing a symposium on “The Future Developments and Prospects of Engineering and Science Education & Research in a Global World,” as part of the institute’s 2018 Academic Dialogues series. The symposium’s working language will be English. Runs from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at Titania Hotel, 52 Panepistimiou, Athens. (Info: 210.363.4210, www.atiner.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its quarterly non-financial accounts of the general government for the first quarter of the year.

The 2nd annual Traditional Goods, Tourism and Cruise Tourism Festival continues at Katakolo, near Pyrgos, in the Peloponnese. To Thursday. (Info: 6944.772.997)

TUESDAY

President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos will host the annual reception for the anniversary of the restoration of democracy in 1974.

Athens-listed company Kyriakoulis holds its annual general meeting of shareholders.

WEDNESDAY

Former national defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou to be questioned over possible commissions from arms procurement programs.

The Interior Ministry will host a meeting of officials from the ministries of Interior, Finance, Environment & Energy, Tourism and Citizens’ Protection in order to discuss a recent attack on the Zoning Department director of the local authority of Santorini. The meeting was demanded by the island’s mayor, Nikos Zorzos. At 3.30 p.m.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its June data on new house construction material prices and the second-quarter statistics on new house construction plans and costs categories.

Blue-chip companies Ellaktor and Sarantis will hold general meetings of shareholders. Attica Bank will resume its general meeting.

THURSDAY

Deadline day for the online submission of income tax declarations on Taxisnet.

European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi will refer to Greece’s status after the conclusion of the bailout program next month at a meeting of the ECB’s governing council.

Doctors at the Aglaia Kyriakou children’s hospital in Athens begin industrial action in protest at not being paid for overtime work in April and May.

Listed enterprises National Bank of Greece, Kordellos Bros, ELTECH Anemos, Dionic, REDS and J&P Avax hold general meetings of shareholders.

FRIDAY

ATHEX-listed Marfin Investment Group will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders.