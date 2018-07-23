Greece expresses condolences, solidarity over Toronto shooting

Greece has expressed its condolences and solidarity with the people of Toronto following the late Sunday shooting which left two people dead and 12 injured.

In a tweet Monday, the Foreign Ministry said Greece was “profoundly shocked by [the] abhorrent,” shooting in the city’s Greektown neighborhood.

“We stand in full solidarity with the people and government of Canada. We extend our sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones and we wish a speedy recovery to all injured,” it said.