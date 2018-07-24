Corinth wildfire continues near Xylokastro

A wildfire that broke out on Monday afternoon in woodland on the outskirts of the holiday town of Xylokastro continued to burn unabated on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters have kept the blaze restricted to the areas of Zemeno and Throfari amid fears that it could spread to residential areas in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, a spate of smaller fires that broke out in the region’s areas of Aghios Haralambos, Ano Kalamaki, Galota and Isthmia near the Corinth Canal had been partially extinguished on Tuesday morning.