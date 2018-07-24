Archbishop Demetrios expresses ‘deep sorrow,’ ‘agony’ in wake of deadly fires

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has expressed its “deep sorrow” and “agony” for the devastating fires in eastern Attica.



“I express my sincere condolences to the people of Greece for this unexpected tragedy. As Greek Orthodox in America, we stand by and with our affected brothers and sisters in Greece and we fervently pray to God for the families impacted by this tragic calamity,” Archbishop Demetrios of America said in a statement.



“We hope that favorable conditions will soon be restored for the return of life and progress in the destroyed areas,” he said.



The Archbishop sent letters of condolence to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Archbishop Ieronymos, Metropolitan Nikolaos of Mesogaia and Lavreotiki, and Metropolitan Kyrillos of Kifissia, Amaroussion and Oropos.



Archbishop Demetrios also wrote an encyclical to the reverend clergy and the faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, asking them to hold a prayer service this Sunday for the health, relief and support of the fire victims, and to offer a special memorial service for those who lost their lives in the fires.