Four arrested for suspected looting in fire-hit settlement
Online
Four people have been arrested for suspected looting in the settlement of Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, which was ravaged by fire.
Four people have been arrested for suspected looting in the settlement of Neos Voutzas, east of Athens, which was ravaged by fire.
The suspects, aged between 22 and 26, were arrested by members of the Greek Police’s motorcycle-riding DIAS squad after breaking into a home evacuated during the deadly inferno.
The fire has so far claimed the lives of 76 people.