USS Mount Whitney arrives in Piraeus

The American Sixth Fleet aircraft carrier USS Mount Whitney arrived in Piraeus on a scheduled port visit Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the carrier Wednesday, its commanding officer, Capt. Robert Aguilar said that the 300-strong crew was ready to provide help to the fire-hit communities, east of Athens, if assistance is requested by Greek authorities.

USS Mount Whitney will remain docked in Piraeus for another three days.

