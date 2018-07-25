USS Mount Whitney arrives in Piraeus

The American Sixth Fleet aircraft carrier USS Mount Whitney arrived in Piraeus on a scheduled port visit Tuesday.



Speaking to journalists during a tour of the carrier Wednesday, its commanding officer, Capt. Robert Aguilar said that the 300-strong crew was ready to provide help to the fire-hit communities, east of Athens, if assistance is requested by Greek authorities.



USS Mount Whitney will remain docked in Piraeus for another three days.

Thank you to @USSMountWhitney for hosting a group of Greek journalists for a tour and interview with Captain Aguilar. The USS Mount Whitney is the flagship of the 6th Fleet @USNavyEurope and is in Piraeus on a scheduled port visit. pic.twitter.com/3Qvvn0Ln3p — U.S. Embassy Athens (@USEmbassyAthens) July 25, 2018