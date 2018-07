Romania’s Defense Ministry says it has sent two planes and personnel to aid firefighting efforts in Greece.

The ministry said it had dispatched a C-27J Spartan firefighter and a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft Wednesday to help with logistical support.

A team of 20 defense ministry officials will work with Greek emergency crews.

Greece’s fire department says the death toll from wildfires near Athens stands at least 80. [AP]