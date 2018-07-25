Australia PM: ‘A tragedy that affects Greece also affects Australia’

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has expressed his solidarity with the people of Greece after wildfires decimated seaside areas east of Athens, claiming at least 80 people.



In a message on Twitter, Turnbull said that “Australia and Greece share a special relationship nurtured by strong family and community ties,” adding that, “A tragedy that affects Greece also affects Australia.”

“My thoughts and those of all Australians are with the people of Greece at this tragic time,” he said.