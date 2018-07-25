Norwegian envoy 'shocked' by wildfire deaths in east Attica

Norway's Ambassador to Greece, Jorn Gjelstad, said on Wednesday he was shocked by the deaths caused by the blaze that burned the largest part of a coastal town in eastern Attica this week.



“Shocked to learn about the wildfires in and around the Attica region. My deepest compassion & condolences to the victims and their families,” he tweeted.



“My admiration to all the firefighters involved in the rescue operation. Sad days for Greece.”



The death toll from the blaze stood at 80 on Wednesday, but dozens of people were unaccounted for.