AHI calls for donations to help Greece's wildfire victims

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) urged people on Wednesday to donate to a relief fund set up by the Greek-American charitable organization AHEPA to support the victims of the deadly fires in east Attica that have killed at least 80 people.



“The American Hellenic Institute is saddened by the destruction caused by wildfires in the Attica region of Greece, just outside of Athens,” it said in a press release.



“Now more than ever, it is imperative that the Greek-American community rally and unite to help the people of Greece during this recent and dire crisis,” AHI said, noting that food, water, clothing, and shelter will all be needed during the recovery process.



“Please consider donating what you can to the Greek Wild Fire Relief Fund organized by the Order of AHEPA. Together, we can help the people of Greece in their darkest hour,” it added.



AHEPA's relief fund can be reached through the following link: https://ahepa.org/donate/