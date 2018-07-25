Greece thanks 'friends and partners' for support with deadly wildfires

Greece thanked on Wednesday the countries, institutions and ordinary people who offered assistance in tackling the deadly fires that ravaged the region of Attica this week.



At least 80 people have been killed, as rescue crews continued to search through charred homes and cars for the missing.



Firefighters remained in east Attica to prevent flare-ups.



“We once again express our warmest thanks to Greece’s friends and partners for their immediate response and their offer of firefighting aircraft and vehicles, as well as personnel, to assist in extinguishing the wildfires in Attica,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.



“We also thank the members the Greek community abroad and the foreign friends of Greece who, from the very outset, expressed their support and solidarity, stating their willingness to provide essential supplies and financial assistance to bring relief to the victims and to repair damages caused by the wildfires."



The ministry urged those who want to help to contact Greece’s diplomatic missions abroad on the best way to send and coordinate the relevant assistance.



Greece's Permanent Representation to the European Union is closely monitoring the progress of support being provided by the competent European institutions, it added.



The ministry said Greece will continue to promote and support proposals to strengthen the European Civil Protection structures, as well as the adoption of policies by the European Solidarity Fund and other European institutions for dealing with the consequences of climate change, “so that similar disasters can be avoided in the future.”