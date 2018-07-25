Government announces relief measures for Attica fire casualties

As the death toll from the destructive fire in eastern Attica rose to 81 on Wednesday, rescue teams continued the effort to find dozens of people who remained unaccounted for.

More specifically, some 130 army and fire brigade personnel were continuing the search for the missing, whose numbers are difficult to determine.

“We have received dozens of calls reporting missing persons,” said fire service spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri, adding that some of the missing may be among the dead.

Moreover, she said that others who were reported missing may have returned to their homes without having informed authorities.

Speaking to Skai TV, the Mayor of Rafina-Pikermi Evangelos Bournous said the death toll could climb to a three-digit figure. He also said that 98 percent of Mati – the town where most fatalities were recorded – was destroyed, as was 50 percent of the town of Kokkino Limanaki.

Of the 187 people, including 23 children, who were injured in the fires, 60 adults remain hospitalized – 11 of whom were in intensive care, according to the Health Ministry.

It also said four children are being treated at Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital, while an unspecified number of adults at Evangelismos and Sismanoglio hospitals have been released.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos announced a package of relief measures for fire victims, including 5,000 euros for impacted families and 6,000 euros for those with more than three children. Impacted businesses will receive 8,000 euros.

He also announced tax breaks, including ENFIA property tax exemption for owners whose properties were completely destroyed or suffered extensive damage.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, more than 200 houses have been completely destroyed. Crews dispatched to Rafina, Mati and Neos Voutzas have so far checked 720 homes and determined that 211 of them are uninhabitable. Another 234 houses are badly damaged and will need repairs.

More than 125 burned-out cars have been removed by crews to free the streets in Mati.