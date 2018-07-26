French finance minister in Athens on Monday to boost bilateral trade

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will be in the Greek capital on Monday (July 30) in a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations.



During his visit, Le Maire will hold a meeting with the heads of Greek and French businesses at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 5.15 p.m.



According to data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority, bilateral trade between Greece and France showed an increase of 12.3 percent between January and March 2018, with the volume of trade reaching 786 million euros.



Greek exports in the first quarter of 2018 recorded an increase of 17.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2017, reaching 227 million euros, from 193 million in 2017, but imports from France in the same period also rose by 10.3 percent to 559 ​​million euros.



This means Greece maintained a significant trade deficit with France of -332 million euros.