Summer Festival | Skyros | July 27 & 28

The organizers and featured artists at this year’s Skyros Summer Festival on July 27 and 28 have decided to donate all the proceeds from the two concerts to the relief effort for the east Attica wildfires. Friday night’s acts are the Cretan folk music group Hainides, followed by lute player Yiannis Haroulis, known for infusing traditional songs from Crete with a modern, edgier sound. The second night of the festival will see popular art house singer-songwriters Thanasis Papaconstantinou and Sokratis Malamas joining forces on the stage. Tickets cost 13 euros per night or 22 euros for both nights in advance on www.viva.gr, or 15 and 25 euros respectively at the door. The music starts at 9 p.m. on both days.



Cooknara, Kyra-Panaghia Beach