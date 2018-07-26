Thunderstorms hit northern Athens, flood roads

After the deadly wildfires at the start of the week that killed at least 85 people in east Attica, a thunderstorm hit the northern suburbs of Athens on Thursday, flooding roads and trapping drivers in their cars.



The fire service said it had received more than 140 calls for assistance, most of which involved rescuing drivers from their half-sunken vehicles in the northern neighbourhoods of Maroussi and Halandri.



Cars in a parking lot at the corner of Sorrou and Kifissias streets were submerged in muddy water.



Furemen were also called to drain water from homes.



Further north, police briefly cut traffic on Evrimanthou bridge in Kifissia and at the secondary road of the Athens-Lamia national highway in Nea Erithrea, due to the downpour.

According to the national weather service, rains and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday in many regions of Greece, including the region of Attica and Thessaloniki.