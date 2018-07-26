The government tabled a set of amendments in Parliament on Thursday providing for the protection of tax inspectors and setting a minimum in terms of debts to the state over which bank deposits can be confiscated.

The changes foresee physical attacks against the Independent Authority for Public Revenue’s tax inspectors being made a criminal offense for which the penalty will be the same as that for attacks on police officers, port authority officials and other state officials. The amendments come in the wake of a recent spike in attacks against tax inspectors and also provide for their legal protection.

Another clause tabled sets 150,000 euros as the minimum amount of taxes due over which the state can seize the bank accounts or other assets of taxpayers.