Pendli mayor says emergency response to fire was ‘exemplary’

The mayor of the Municipality of Pendeli, where Monday’s deadly wildfires started before spreading to the coast of eastern Attica, dismissed accusations of a delayed response from firefighters.

“The reaction of the state machine within the first few minutes was exemplary,” Mayor Dimitris Stergiou Kapsalis told state broadcaster ERT. “Within 15 minutes [of the alert], we had three water-dumping air craft.

“Even with my experience, I was surprised by the reaction of the volunteers and firefighters, and in their turn of the airborne forces,” Stergiou, whose municipality often suffers from wildfires of smaller magnitude, added.