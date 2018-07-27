Burn victim dies at Athens hospital, raising wildfire toll to 87

A 62-year-old man died at an Athens hospital on Friday as a result of extensive burn injuries, raising the toll from Monday’s deadly east Attica wildfires to 87.

The man had been on life support at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

The Athens Forensic Department on Friday said that it has conducted 86 autopsies on victims of the wildfires, though the fire department put the official number of dead at 83.

There are concerns that the toll will rise further as dozens of people have been reported missing and rescuers haven’t finished searching the affected area and all of its buildings.