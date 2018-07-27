Holy Synod calls for prayers after deadly wildfires
The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece on Friday issued a circular calling on priests across the country to hold special prayers for the victims of this week’s deadly wildfires in Attica during the regular Sunday service.
In the announcement it also called on parish priests to encourage their congregations to make donations toward those injured in the fires, while further thanking emergency response teams and rescue workers for their efforts.