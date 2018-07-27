Death toll from Attica fires rises to 87

Firefighters search for missing people Friday as a woman holds flowers next to the spot where a six-month-old baby died during the wildfire that ravaged Mati, a seaside resort east of Athens, on Monday. The death toll from the conflagration rose to 87 Friday, but it could rise further, according to authorities. The government’s response has failed to dampen anger among the survivors. "They left us alone to burn like mice," Chryssa, one of the survivors, told Skai TV. "No one came here to apologize, to submit his resignation, no one," she said. [EPA]