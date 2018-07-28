Woman dies in hospital, raising number of wildfire fatalities to 88

A 42-year-old woman who was in intensive care after suffering extensive burns in the deadly wildfire that ripped through the coastal town of Mati in east Attica this week died early Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities to 88.

On Friday night, authorities also identified the bodies of the nine-year-old twin girls and their grandparents that went missing after the wildfires.



Their bodies were among a group of victims recovered by emergency crews on Tuesday lying close together near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach.



The news was reported on broadcaster SKAI by the private investigator the family had hired to find the children. It was confirmed by a reported friend of the family on his Facebook page.



The twins’ father had provided forensic authorities with a DNA sample and appeared on several TV stations seeking help in finding them.



A total of 46 adult burn victims are being treated in hospitals in Athens, with nine of them in intensive care. Two children remain in hospital but authorities said their injuries are not life-threatening.



Five days after the deadly blaze, there was still confusion over the number of those missing.



The Athens Medical School’s Forensics and Toxicology Lab said it has conducted autopsies on 86 bodies, of which only 25 have been identified.



As sources explained to Kathimerini, in the first 48 hours after the fires, several authorities wrote up lists of missing persons, which means the same people may have been recorded twice or more.



Since there was no official information on where relatives should report missing persons, police started separate investigations, when the relevant authority in this case would have been the fire service.



On Saturday, Dimitra Lambarou, the deputy mayor of Marathonas, which has administrational jurisdiction over the devastated coastal town on Mati, said she is resigning over the deadly fires.



“Since no-one else did it, I will,” she told broadcaster SKAI on Saturday.



“I’m really ashamed for all those people who are in positions of responsibility,” she said and accused Marathonas mayor Ilias Psinakis of “not rising to the occasion.”



Mati, 29 km east of the capital, is a popular resort for Greek holiday-makers, particularly pensioners and children at camps.