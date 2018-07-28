Two Marathon deputy mayors hand in resignations

Two deputy mayors resigned from the Marathon municipal authority on Saturday, in the wake of the deadly wildfires that struck eastern Attica on Monday.

Dimitra Lambarou, a deputy mayor for education and culture at Marathon Municipality, which has jurisdiction over the devastated coastal town on Mati, said she was resigning as a matter of “sensibility.”

“Since no one else did it, I will,” she told broadcaster Skai on Saturday.

“I’m really ashamed for all those people who are in positions of responsibility,” she said and accused Marathon Mayor Ilias Psinakis of “not rising to the occasion.”

Her resignation was soon followed by that of the seaside town’s deputy mayor for development, Vassilis Tsoupras.

“The thought that someone could’ve handled things better than me has prompted my decision to resign from my post as deputy mayor and as member of the town council and go home,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday.