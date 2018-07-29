Applications for relief from fire damage begin on Tuesday

Attica fire victims will be able to submit their applications to receive a lump sum of 5,000 euros in aid on Tuesday, according to Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis.

“We have a safe estimate today on the damages sustained by buildings, as the inspections have been completed,” Spirtzis said on Saturday.

The government has pledged to pay 5,000 euros to households affected by the fire and 6,000 to families with more than two children. Businesses will receive 8,000 euros.

The inspections that were completed on Friday evening showed that 998 buildings are not fit for use. Another 794 were designated as temporarily unfit for use.

A total of 3,505 buildings – of which 3,336 are homes – were inspected.