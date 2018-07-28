Missing 13-year-old boy identified among wildfire victims

A 13-year-old boy that had gone missing in the coastal town of Mati since Monday's deadly blaze was identified among the victims, according to an announcement by the Smile of the Child (Hamogelo tou Paidiou) charity on Saturday.



The charity, which had issued an amber alert over Dimitris Alexopoulos, said it was informed by the boy's mother that he was identified by forensic authorities.



The news comes a day after authorities announced they had identified the bodies of the nine-year-old twin girls and their grandparents that went missing after the wildfires.



Their bodies were among a group of victims recovered by emergency crews on Tuesday lying close together near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach.



On Saturday morning, a 42-year-old woman who was in intensive care after suffering extensive burns died, raising the number of fatalities to 88.