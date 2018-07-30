NEWS |

 
NEWS

Video shows people swimming out to sea to escape blaze

TAGS: Fires

A video has emerged showing dozens of people swimming out to sea to escape the wildfires that ravaged the seaside resort town of Mati, east of Athens, a week ago.

The video was uploaded on Facebook.

Late Sunday, fire officials raised the death toll to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 