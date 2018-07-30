Video shows people swimming out to sea to escape blaze
A video has emerged showing dozens of people swimming out to sea to escape the wildfires that ravaged the seaside resort town of Mati, east of Athens, a week ago.
The video was uploaded on Facebook.
Late Sunday, fire officials raised the death toll to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing.