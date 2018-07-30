Body of suspected migrant boy found in Evros

Greek authorities said on Monday they had found the body of a boy, believed to be an undocumented migrant aged around 14, in the Evros River, which flows along the country’s northeastern border with Turkey.



The boy’s body was found on Sunday. Experts believe that due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition, the youngster died around three months ago.



This ruled out the possibility that it could have been one of the two children who went missing earlier this month with their mother after their boat capsized in the Evros.



The woman and one of her children were found dead, while a search for the other was unsuccessful.