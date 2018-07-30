Divers pull body out of water in fire-ravaged east Attica

Greek coast guard officials with the help of divers on Monday pulled an unidentified body out of the water near Kokkino Limanaki in east Attica, an area ravaged by a deadly blaze a week ago.



According to the coast guard, the body was transferred to the port of Rafina.



Authorities have not provided further details but it is believed the body may belong to one of the missing victims of the blaze.



Late Sunday, fire officials raised the death toll to 91 and reported that 25 people were missing.



On Monday morning, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made an unannounced visit to Mati, to speak with engineers and rescue workers.



In a tweet, Tsipras expressed his “indescribable grief” and “immense respect” for those who battled the blaze and are now involved in the post-fire restoration work.