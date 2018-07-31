Two new cases of West Nile Virus in northern Greece

Two new cases of the West Nile Virus were recorded in Central Macedonia, bringing the total for the region to six, the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency reported on Tuesday.



From the start of the summer season, 22 cases of the virus have been reported by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) throughout the country, based on the last data it published on July 26.



“Two people are being treated in hospital for precautionary reasons,” Dimitris Hatzivrettas, the deputy regional governor for Central Macedonia, responsible for public health, told ANA-MPA.



Hatzivrettas said the other four patients have been discharged and are well in their health.