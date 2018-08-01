NEWS |

 
NEWS

Rain causes flooding in Central Macedonia town

Photo by halkidikinews.gr

TAGS: Weather

A town in Central Macedonia flooded after days of rain, the head of the region’s civil protection department, Babis Stergiadis, told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Wednesday.

Stergiadis said the water level behind the prefecture’s administrative offices in the town of Polygyros had reached half a meter.

“As soon as the rain stops, municipal crews will set out to clear the road network of flood debris and will repair damage immediately to restore traffic,” he said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 