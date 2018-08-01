Rain causes flooding in Central Macedonia town

Photo by halkidikinews.gr

A town in Central Macedonia flooded after days of rain, the head of the region’s civil protection department, Babis Stergiadis, told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Wednesday.



Stergiadis said the water level behind the prefecture’s administrative offices in the town of Polygyros had reached half a meter.



“As soon as the rain stops, municipal crews will set out to clear the road network of flood debris and will repair damage immediately to restore traffic,” he said.