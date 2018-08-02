Fire risk alert issued for north, south Aegean islands

The general secretariat of the Interior Ministry’s Civil Protection issued an alert over a high risk of fire on Thursday for the islands of the north and south Aegean.



The alert concerns the islands of Samos, Ikaria and the Dodecanese.



The secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any activities that could cause a fire, such as burning dry grass and branches, throwing cigarettes and using machinery that produces sparks.



After the deadly blaze that killed at least 91 people in east Attica last week, authorities are keen to alert the public through the media on how to prevent and deal with fires.