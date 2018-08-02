First 18 Attica fire victims receive aid

The first 18 of Attica's numerous wildfire victims received on Thursday a lump sum of 5,000 euros in aid, the Infrastructure Ministry said.



The ministry has pledged to support households and businesses affected by the deadly blaze by applying for financial aid.



So far, a total of 1,136 applications have been submitted to local authorities: 391 to the municipality of Rafina-Pikermi, 363 to Marathonas, 282 to Megara and the remaining 100 to the ministry, according to a report by broadcaster Skai.

The deadline for submitting an application ends on October 30.