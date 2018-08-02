Greece keeper Kapino joins Werder

Werder Bremen has completed the transfer of goalkeeper Stefanos Kapino from Nottingham Forest, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The "Green-Whites" bolster up their squad with the signing of the Greece goalkeeper, who penned an undisclosed contract.

"Stefanos has a very interesting vita. At the age of 24 he already gained a lot of experience but at the same time his development is not yet completed," Werder Bremen's sporting director Frank Baumann said.

The new arrival played since February 2018 for Nottingham Forest and made four appearances. Kapino is since 2011 part of the Greek national team.

"I am delighted to be part of Werder Bremen, a club with a long tradition and outstanding supporters. The talks with those responsible were absolutely positive," Kapino told the club's official homepage.

[Xinhua]