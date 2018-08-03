Mother of wildfires' youngest victim dies of her injuries, bringing official toll to 88

The 35-year-old mother of the six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation during last week's wildfires -- the youngest victim of the tragedy -- passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

Margarita Dionysioti was being treated for injuries sustained during the blaze in the intensive care unit of the capital's Evangelismos hospital.

The woman was the wife of a firefighter who participated in efforts to douse the massive blazes in Mati, in eastern Attica, last week.

The 35-year-old had run down to the sea with her infant who died of toxic fumes in her arms.

The woman's death brings the official death toll from the wildfires to 88.

