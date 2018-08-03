Central Greece district hit by flash floods

At least two villages were flooded near Lamia, central Greece, on Friday after the river Spercheios swelled due to heavy thunderstorms.



Online footage showed locals trying to protect themselves and their homes from the rising waters as streams overflowed their banks and barreled through the villages of Styrfaka and Lygaria.



There were no reports of injuries.



Meanwhile, the floods threatened to paralyze traffic on the road (E952) between Lamia and Karpenisi, to the west. Officials advise drivers to avoid the area.