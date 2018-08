Eight alleged members of a gang believed to have preyed on migrants trying to sneak over Greece’s border with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) were to face a prosecutor in Kilkis on Friday in connection with the murder of a Pakistani national.



The eight – six Afghans and two Pakistanis – would attack migrants trying to cross the border, forcing them to hand over cash and valuables, according to investigators.



One of their alleged victims, a 29-year-old Pakistani man, had been trying to cross into FYROM on the night of July 23 when he was set upon by the eight, according to police.



The prime suspect – a 23-year-old Afghan – is alleged to have stabbed the 29-year-old when he resisted their attempts to rob him.



Another eight migrants believed to belong to the same gang, though not linked to the killing, have already received suspended prison sentences after being found in possession of six knives.