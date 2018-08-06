Death toll in wildfires rises to 91

A 95-year-old man who was being treated at the intensive care unit of Thriasio hospital in Elefsina, western Athens, following the deadly wildfires that ravaged Attica last month died Sunday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 91.

His death followed that of an 85 year-old man, who had been hospitalised at Evangelismos hospital.

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, 36 people are receiving treatment for burns as a result of the fires in hospitals in Attica. Six of them are in intensive care.

A child who is being treated in Aghia Sofia hospital is in stable condition.