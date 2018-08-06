Fire risk alert issued for Attica and southern Evia

Authorities in Attica and the southern part of the island of Evia have been warned of the high risk of fires on Monday.

Issuing its second highest fire alert for the two regions, the Interior Ministry’s General Secretariat for Civil Protection instructed all state services, as well as municipal and regional authorities, to be on heightened alert.

The secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any activities that could cause a fire, such as burning dry grass and branches, throwing cigarettes and using machinery that produces sparks.

In the event of a fire, citizens are requested to immediately inform the fire service by calling 199.

After the deadly blaze that killed at least 91 people in east Attica last month, authorities are keen to alert the public through the media on how to prevent and deal with fires.