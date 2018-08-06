Civil protection chief quits post, latest in series of resignations

Two weeks after the catastrophic fires that ravaged coastal areas of Attica, killing at least 91 people and razing large tracts of forestland, the country’s civil protection chief has resigned.

Yiannis Kapakis submitted his resignation on Monday to Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, who accepted it.

Kapakis, who was appointed to the position in 2015, has been replaced as Secretary General for Civil Protection by Yiannis Tafyllis, director of the Center for Security Studies, an Interior Ministry think tank.

His departure comes in the wake of the resignation of Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas last week and the replacement of the police and fire service chiefs on Sunday.