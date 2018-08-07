Dig unearths more of Apollo sanctuary on Despotiko

An aerial photograph of the archaeological dig on Despotiko, a tiny uninhabited islet west of Antiparos, in the Cyclades. Archaeologists conducting an excavation at the site, which hosts the remains of an 8th century BC temple of Apollo, unearthed three additional structures between late May and early July, raising the total to 22, the Culture Ministry said. Director of excavations Giannos Kouragios told Kathimerini that recent findings reinforce the belief that the sanctuary could be bigger than its more famous counterpart on the island of Delos. "I believe it is the biggest sanctuary in the Cyclades," he said. Despotiko probably served as a religious site up until the beginning of the 2nd century BC, when it suffered extensive destruction at the hands of the Athenians as a punishment to Paros for siding with the Persians. Excavation work started in 1997. [Cyclades Ephorate of Antiquities]