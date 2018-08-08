Super League to kick off on schedule

Greece’s Super League football competition will kick off on schedule on August 25 after Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis reached a deal with the seven teams that had been left without television coverage.

The seven teams – Panathinaikos, Aris, Atromitos, Panaitolikos, Xanthi, Apollon Smyrnis and Lamia – agreed on a two-year deal with state broadcaster ERT regarding coverage of their games. The deal is worth 17 million euros for the year, with the largest chunk going to Panathinaikos and Aris.

The draw to determine the fixtures for the 2018-2019 season will take place Thursday. [AMNA]