NEWS |

 
NEWS

Lifeguard arrested after girl drowns in hotel pool on Rhodes

TAGS: Tourism

A seven-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious in a hotel swimming pool on Rhodes.

She was holidaying on the island with the family.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the pool of a large hotel in the south of the island.

The girl was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where despite the efforts of medical staff she died a few hours later.

Police subsequently arrested the hotel’s lifeguard and have begun an investigation.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 