Lifeguard arrested after girl drowns in hotel pool on Rhodes
A seven-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious in a hotel swimming pool on Rhodes.
She was holidaying on the island with the family.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the pool of a large hotel in the south of the island.
The girl was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where despite the efforts of medical staff she died a few hours later.
Police subsequently arrested the hotel’s lifeguard and have begun an investigation.