Alexander Vinnik, a former bitcoin operator arrested on a US-issued international arrest warrant in northern Greece last year, has told authorities he is willing to provide evidence of Greek involvement in the BTC-e trading platform.

In a statement sent from Diavata Prison in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, to the city’s appeals court prosecutor, the 39-year-old said he could help investigators track down suspects involved in previous cybercrime cases.

“I agree to cooperate with the authorities in order to establish the truth and I am at your disposal,” Vinnik said in the document submitted on July 31 that has been seen by Kathimerini.

Vinnik, who is suspected of having used a number of accounts on BTC-e to launder clients’ crime proceeds, said that his list included Greek clients. He gave no more information on them.

The Russian said he did not know at the time that he was involved in illegal activities.



Greek courts have been considering US, Russian and French requests for Vinnik’s extradition.

In cases of competing requests, the final decision is taken by Greece’s justice minister.